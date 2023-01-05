Stargate Finance Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $47.68 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

