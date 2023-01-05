Steem Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $63.58 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00440060 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020850 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00923787 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00107804 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00600846 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00256567 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,775,994 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
