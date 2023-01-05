Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 5th (ATG, BME, BNZL, GRG, ITRK, J, MTW, NXT, PGNY, RTO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 5th:

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 645 ($7.77) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

