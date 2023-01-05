StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Get Avinger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.