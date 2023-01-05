StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CYD opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
