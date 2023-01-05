StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

