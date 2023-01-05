StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

