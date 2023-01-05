StockNews.com Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $768.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

