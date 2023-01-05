Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 468,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Stratasys by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

