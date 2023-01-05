Stratis Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Stratis has a total market cap of $59.24 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.84 or 0.07426447 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032185 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070156 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059706 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009150 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022958 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,767,547 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
