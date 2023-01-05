Strs Ohio Has $66.35 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $66,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 467,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 58.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 699,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

