Strs Ohio Purchases 40,477 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Salesforce worth $73,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 346,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.26.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

