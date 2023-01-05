Strs Ohio Purchases 569 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $62,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 3.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.