Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $278,260.55 and approximately $9.34 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00069881 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

