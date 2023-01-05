Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 2,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $3,213,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.