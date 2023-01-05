Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 2,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Super Group Trading Down 8.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.