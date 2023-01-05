Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 2,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $3,213,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

