Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as low as C$8.19. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 900,947 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGY shares. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$816.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

