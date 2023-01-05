SVB Leerink Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $85.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Amedisys has a one year low of $79.48 and a one year high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $68,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

