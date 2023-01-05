Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Raised to CHF 702 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 674 to CHF 702 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 60,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
