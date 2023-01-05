Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Raised to CHF 702 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 674 to CHF 702 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 60,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

