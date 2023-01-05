Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.88

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.88 and traded as high as $55.36. Swisscom shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 3,286 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.
Swisscom Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
