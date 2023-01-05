Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.88

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.88 and traded as high as $55.36. Swisscom shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 3,286 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

