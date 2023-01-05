Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Price Performance

Switch stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Switch has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Switch

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Switch by 71.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after buying an additional 728,970 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Switch by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Switch by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Switch by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.