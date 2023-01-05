Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,042 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.99. 10,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.