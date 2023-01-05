Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 4,425 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

