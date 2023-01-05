Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

