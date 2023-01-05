Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,229 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,608,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

DRI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.