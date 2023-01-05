Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

