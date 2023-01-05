TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TCRR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.