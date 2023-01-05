Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.82. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 9,652 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

