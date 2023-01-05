Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $70.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

