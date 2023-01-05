TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.16 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $199.65 million and $5.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069622 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060025 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009080 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022751 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,059,535 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,017,408 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
