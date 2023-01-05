Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.60. 3,689,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,821,904. Tesla has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $390.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

