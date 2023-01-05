Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,150.84 and last traded at $2,150.84. 544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,057.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,500.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,026.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

