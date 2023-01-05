Tezos Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Tezos has a market cap of $694.56 million and $15.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007762 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027357 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007424 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,644,531 coins and its circulating supply is 922,213,391 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
