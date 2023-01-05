The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. First Bancorp has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.