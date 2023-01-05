The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $138,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

KR stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

