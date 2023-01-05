The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 2.1 %

BATRK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 101,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

