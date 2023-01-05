The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,648 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

SO stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,233. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

