Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $561.92 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $631.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

