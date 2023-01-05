Threshold (T) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $162.99 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039911 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233169 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01655961 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,671,646.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.