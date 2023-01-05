Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $696,145.85

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.39 million and $696,145.85 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02961152 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,181,796.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

