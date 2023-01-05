Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $13,484,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,338,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $357.55 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

