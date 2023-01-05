Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.91 and a 200-day moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

