Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,728 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

