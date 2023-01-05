Torah Network (VP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,376.32

Torah Network (VP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Torah Network has a market cap of $47.26 million and $93,376.32 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Torah Network has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Torah Network token can now be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00042270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 7.29051608 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $105,748.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

