TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of TowneBank worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 70.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 977,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 404,573 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.24 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

TowneBank Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.