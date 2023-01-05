Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
