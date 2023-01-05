Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $899.88

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 899.88 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 939 ($11.31). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 938.20 ($11.30), with a volume of 651,279 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 910 ($10.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.06) to GBX 1,110 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,421.88 ($17.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 857.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 917.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 900.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

