Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Shares Down 4.1%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 67,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 43,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Treasure Global Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Treasure Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:TGL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Treasure Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

