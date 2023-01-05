Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Shares Down 4.1%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 67,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 43,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Treasure Global Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Treasure Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

