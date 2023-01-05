Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Shares Down 4.1%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 67,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 43,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Treasure Global Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter.
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
