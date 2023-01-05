Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.66). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.66), with a volume of 581,618 shares trading hands.
Tungsten Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.11.
Tungsten Company Profile
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
