U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Up 5.4%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 148,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 89,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Xpress Enterprises

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.