U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Up 5.4%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 148,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 89,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on USX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
