Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,085 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $109.31 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $162.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60.

